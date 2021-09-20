Ruby Sunshine creates burger with New Orleans flare

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Using a staple of New Orleans cuisine, Ruby Sunshine’s specialty burger for GatlinBURGER Week brings a taste of the Big Easy to East Tennessee.
The “Beignet Burger” features French Truck Coffee glazed ham, a beef patty, swiss cheese, and strawberry hot honey glaze all served on a house made New Orleans-style beignet bun.
GatlinBURGER Week runs from September 19-25. You can try out all the of the specialty burgers featured during the event for just $8 (sides are separate and tips are encouraged).
Download the passport for GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”