KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and active to spread awareness for an important cause.

PJ Parkinson’s has been serving the East Tennessee community affected by Parkinson’s disease.

On October 2nd at 2:00 p.m. you and your family can put your running shoes on and race towards Parkinson’s awareness. Their tagline this year is “Let’s Outrun Parkinson’s for Infinity and Beyond.”

To sign up, PJ Parkinson’s will be holding a kick-off event on July 2nd at Avenir Memory Care Facility in Knoxville. You can bring your team out to sign up and win some great prizes.

For more information on the 5k and other ways PJ Parkinson’s can help you, visit their website.