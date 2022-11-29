LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to feel ‘Loco.’

The 2022 Run LoCo Marathon will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 410 Wharf Street. The race will start at 8:00 a.m. in Lenoir City and will end in Loudon County. Their will be a half marathon and 5K to walk or run. Registration is still open.

Runners are will be taken through several courses that feature views of great farmland, rivers and streams, and hometown love.

Runners will receive Run LoCo sweatshirts.

Provided by Run LoCo Facebook.

The race events are put on to support the Loudon County Education Foundation. Their mission offers scholarships, grants, and other resources to students and teachers. They use their proceeds to better the educational lives of Loudon County students. Since 2012, they has given over 885,000 dollars to school programs in within the county.

5K runners are asked to start their race at 201 Alma Place, while half and full marathon runners will need to start at Creekwood Park Boulevard.

For more information and to get signed up, visit their Facebook page.