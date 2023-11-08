KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Run LoCo Half Marathon and 5K is returning for 2023 and will be a certified out and back race course starting and finishing at the Tellico Lake Canal Day Use Area. Runners and walkers alike can see scenic views of the Tennessee River, Downtown Lenoir City and the Greenway.

All races support the mission of the Loudon County Education Foundation to invest in education in Loudon County by enriching lifelong learning, encouraging professional development and emphasizing business and community participation.

To learn more, just visit the race website.