KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kitchen fires are one of the most common fires in homes. In fact, 70% of house fires begin in the kitchen according to the National Fire Prevention Association.

“We just want people to be mindful,” Jeff Bagwell, with Rural Metro said. “Cook where you’re going to stay and don’t walk away,” he said.

For more tips on staying safe in the kitchen, NFPA has other recommendations on its website.