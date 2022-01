KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is now time for a Rural Metro Minute.

During this cold winter, many are keeping warm with the help of heat lamps. Although they can provide a lot of warmth, they do pose as a fire hazard if not used properly. Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro stopped in to tell us all how we can stay safe and mindful when using them.

For more information on Rural Metro, visit their website.