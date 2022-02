KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is time for another Rural Metro Minute.

Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro came in to talk about how to keep you and your family safe while dealing with everyday fire hazards.

Women know them best, hair tools are one of the many ways house fires start. Bagwell explains how we can be safe and mindful when using these products.

For more information on Rural Metro, visit their website.