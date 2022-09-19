KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is time now for another fire safety lesson.

Rural Metro Fire Department stopped by to give you, and especially, your kids a lesson on fire hazards.

Jeff Bagwell, with Rural Metro, says that the biggest culprit– lighters. Bagwell says to ensure children are at a far reach from any nearby lighters. Kids often confuse these devices as toys, which can lead to a very serious outcome.

Bagwell also mentions to regularly speak to your kids about fire safety and let them know the dangers lighters often come with.

For more information on Rural Metro Fire Department and membership options, visit their website.