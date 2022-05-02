KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You never know when tragedy will strike.

Rural Metro offers yearly memberships to the East Tennessee community to help financially if and when you will need their services.

Regardless of your membership status, Rural Metro will always show up in case of a fire emergency. Memberships cover costs and act as an insurance in these moments.

Jeff Bagwell, with Rural Metro, expresses the necessity for memberships. He says that in most fire emergencies, many will pay out of pocket for items lost and does not want you t be worried about first responder costs as well.

For more information on Rural Metro, visit their website.