KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is time now for another Rural Metro Minute.

Jeff Bagwell, with Rural Metro Fire Department, has seen his fair share of animals and children being left in hot, locked cars.

Be aware and cautious that you are never leaving an unattended child or animal in your car. Bagwell says there is a misconception that leaving window cracked or water behind allows this to be ok. He says never, under any circumstances, should you leave a child or pet behind. Due to over-heating, potential abductions, and even death can be a direct result of this.

For more information on Rural Metro, and to find a station nearest you, visit their website.