KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is time now for another Rural Metro Minute.

Jeff Bagwell, from Rural Metro Fire Department, is helping you and your family stay up-to-date on all fire safety needs.

With the many uses of Propane gas, Rural Metro wants to make sure you are staying as safe and mindful when handling this type of equipment.

For more information on Rural Metro and their memberships, visit their website.