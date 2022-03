KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A lot can happen in the heat of the moment.

If and when a fire happens in your home, allow yourself to stay mindful about how you are getting out. Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire wants everyone to know to shut their doors behind them while escaping a fire.

This ensures that you are preventing the fire from spreading in your neighborhood and land.

For more information on Rural Metro and their memberships, visit their website.