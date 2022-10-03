KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fire safety is our top priority and it is time for a weekly tip.

Jeff Bagwell, with Rural Metro Fire Department, is sharing a tip we all grew up learning in case of a fire: Stop, Drop, and Roll.

He is advocating that not only do we practice this tool at school, but we implement fire safety protocols at work and at home.

Rural Metro offers many tools and resources to all needing fire safety. The private fire department company also offers memberships for you and your family’s fire emergency coverage.

For more information, visit their website.