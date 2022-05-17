KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Summer is quickly approaching and many are packing up hitting vacation hard.

Rural Metro Minute wants to help you make sure you are preparing not only for your vacation but for the safety of you home when you are away.

Some tips are easy to forget in the vacation planning rush, however they can be not only preventable but also life saving.

Jeff Bagwell, with Rural Metro, proposes for many to turn off their HVAC unit and water when leaving for a trip.

Other advice is to ensure all appliances not being used are unplugged.

For more information on Rural Metro Minute, visit their website.