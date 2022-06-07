KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Take safety knowledge with you out on the water this summer.

Whether you are diving into a lake, pool, or even ocean, Rural Metro Fire Department has seen their fair share of water emergencies. They stopped in to make sure you are well prepared and safe this summer.

Rural Metro wants to help remind you that, much like on the road, consuming alcohol when operating a boat is also not allowed. They also recommend you have more than enough first aid and lifejackets on the boat at all times, and if and when someone might be a life-threatening situation, become CPR-certified as soon as possible.

You can find a full list of other water safety tips on their website.