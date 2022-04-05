KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters and EMS workers in your community need your membership to help save lives.

What many do not know when they move to East Tennessee from out of state is that emergency services such as Rural Metro are not paid for by tax dollars. Instead these services are supported through memberships by citizens that cost less than a monthly cell phone bill. Being emergency responders Rural Metro responds to all emergencies whether they are members or not but memberships help to pay their talented first responders, saves lives throughout our community, and saves you from a potentially costly bill for services.

For more information visit the Rural Metro website.