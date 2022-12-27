KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As these snowy conditions bring a beautiful sight, it can also create a lot of risks and danger to motorist and homeowners. From slick roads to frozen pipes, Jeff Bagwell of Rural Metro is reminding everyone about how to handle any obstacles that comes their way this winter.

When inside your vehicle, main roads may not be an issue, but backroads and driveways can cause problems. Even with hardly any snow fall, as the temperature begins to drop, black ice can form. This will make driving more hazardous.

When it comes to taking care of your home or yourself in these snowy conditions, the biggest thing to consider are your pipes and if you leave your home, make sure you’re avoiding any ice areas so you don’t risk falling.

For all the advice shared from Bagwell, tune in to Living East Tennessee at 3 p.m.