SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Goldrush Stables & Heritage Carriage Rides are saddling up for an adventure in the mountains!

With horseback rides during the day, and carriage rides throughout Sevier County at night, stable owner, Peggy Wilson said this is the perfect way to enjoy the beauty of East Tennessee.

To book a horseback or carriage ride, contact Peggy Wilson by phone at (865) 365- 5894, via Facebook or by e-mail at heritagecarriage1@yahoo.com.