KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready for a fun night out all going to support a great cause.

SafeSpace of East Tennessee has been serving the community since the late 70s.

Their mission is to provide appropriate resources and aid to those affected by domestic violence. Services include emergency shelter, court advocacy, counseling, and more.

This year, SafeSpace is gearing up for their annual Gala and Suction event, a large fundraising event all going back to support their mission.

On Thursday, March 31st from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, enjoy food, drinks, and entertainment at the Sun Outdoors Conference Center.

There will also be a silent auction with prizes up to thousands of dollars.

For more information on tickets and how you can get involved, visit their website.