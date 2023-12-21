KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Medications can play a significant part in our lives. Typically, they can be in our daily routine or even a shelf dweller in the waiting for when we need it most. However, the holidays bring people into our homes and even sometimes can bring forgetfulness surrounding certain aspects involving safety that don’t typically cross our minds.

Doctor Brandon Morris of Internal Medicine Associates shares with the Living East Tennessee crew about the importance of medication storage at home and over the holidays. From kids to wandering adults, it’s important to be aware of safety during this holiday season.