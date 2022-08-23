TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – Hot air balloons lit up the skies over Townsend last weekend. The 5th annual Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival was a sight to behold.

With food trucks, vendors, and attractions representing the diversity of East Tennessee, this event was the embodiment of what makes this region so special. The highlight of the evening were the hot air balloons, which also offered tethered ride-along opportunities for guests to soar 30-40 feet above the ground.

As darkness fell, a new addition to the festival took center stage, a laser light show that delighted the amassed crowd of spectators.

For more information visit the Blount Partnership website.

The Blount Partnership offers events like this one throughout the year with the next being the Fall Festival kicking off on Sept. 23.