KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nothing satisfies better than hitting the craving trifecta – salty, sweet, and crunchy. Look no further – this pretzel bark is your new favorite treat.

Made with just 5 ingredients, the hardest part is letting it harden before you dig in.

Salty Caramel Pretzel Bark

Ingredients:

Bag of pretzel snaps (or mini pretzels)

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 12 oz bag milk chocolate chips

Sea salt, or other coarse salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°. Cover large sheet pan with silicone baking or tin foil. Line covered sheet tray with even single layer of pretzel snaps.

Golden and bubbly melted butter and sugar

Melt butter over medium-low heat in medium saucepan. Add sugar and increase heat to medium. Bring to a low boil, stirring consistently. Butter and sugar will come together and bubble up. Once it gets to a light golden color, keep stirring for about 5 more minutes.

Poor sugar mixture over the pretzels. It will continue to spread in the oven so it does not need to cover from edge to edge. Bake for 6-7 minutes.

Once out of the oven, sprinkle chocolate chips evenly across the pretzels. Now WAIT a good 2-3 minutes before you try spreading the chocolate. Once the chocolate is lighter in color and melty, use an offset spatula to spread it evenly across the pretzels.

Liberally sprinkle coarse sea salt across the top. Don’t be shy with the salt!

Pop the sheet tray in the freezer for a least an hour. Remove and break into pieces. Try not to eat it all in one sitting.