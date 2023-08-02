SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Salvation Army of Sevierville in partnership with local agencies will be hosting the 3rd annual Community Backpack giveaway.

The event will be on Saturday, August 5 in the parking lot of First Baptist Church Sevierville. The giveaway will start at 10:00 a.m. and will run until supplies last.

Children have to be Sevier County residents and must be present to receive their backpacks.

“The Salvation Army wants to help set up our youth for a successful school year,” says Lieutenant Rashad Poole.

Their hope is to give child will receive either a mesh or clear backpack stuffed with supplies fitted for their age and grade range. They are currently accepting donations for those who have new items to be given. Drop off your donations on Wednesday, August 2 through Friday, August 4 from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Center located off West Main Street.

Alongside The Salvation Army, the Boy’s & Girl’s Club of the Smoky Mountains will be giving out meal packs to families needing assistance as well.

Studies show that 40 percent of Sevier County students will not have the tools needed to be productive in the classroom on their first day of school. Due to inflation, families are having to make hard decisions during this time such as choosing between purchasing school clothes or school supplies. “Through this community effort, we hope to give parents peace of mind as their children feel confident to start school,” Poole adds.

Studies have shown that when a kid is set up for success with these necessary supplies, their grades improve and they feel more confident in themselves to do well.

For more information and to get involved with the Salvation Army in Sevierville, visit their website.