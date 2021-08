KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Due to the recent pandemic, The Salvation Army realizes the need to help our youth throughout the counties as they return to the classroom. That’s why the Salvation Army of Sevierville is stepping in to distribute backpacks and school supplies to those in need throughout Sevier and Cocke Counties.

The event is scheduled for Friday, August 13th 4:30 pm-7:30 pm at The Salvation Army of Sevierville social service center at 806 West Main Street.