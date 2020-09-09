Sample these German inspired burgers during GatlinBURGER week

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Seasons of Ober Restaurant at Ober Gatlinburg and the Rampant Lion Pub are showcasing their German roots for their “off the menu” burger during the inaugual GatlinBURGER week.

The Seasons of Ober Restaurant presents the “Schnitzel Burger,” a savory blend of Angus Beef and pork, pressed thin and fried with a coating of assorted German, breadcrumbs, topped with sweet and tangy sautéed onions, bacon and dill-infused mayo, all served on a toasted pretzel bun.

Another burger channeling German inspiration is the “Octoburger,” from the Rampant Lion Pub. This burger features a handmade beef patty, freshly ground in house, mixed with Bratwurst Sausage served with sauerkraut on a specialty bun.

Check out these burgers during #GatlinBURGER week for just $7! Don’t forget to purchase sides and tip well at these local restaurants during Burger Week.

Download the passport to GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”