The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is excited to bring back one of their funniest events. Christmas pictures are now being offered to your furry friend in the family. Every year, local veterinarian, Dr. Hackett, dresses up as Santa Claus and poses with your pooch. On Tuesday, December 13 Hi-Wire Brewing Co. will be hosting this event and with just a 10 dollar donation, to HSTV, a holiday pet picture will be yours. No appointment needed.

Giving Tuesday is also something that the HSTV is proud to be a part of. As a non-profit here in Knoxville, HSTV is always accepting donations to keep their mission running smoothly.

Visit their website to learn more about how you can get involved with them.

