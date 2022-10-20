KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life.

Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Many are still able to sign up for under 600 dollars.

With this type of certification, many are able to lend a hand in the medical and healthcare industry. Phlebotomist’s are needed in blood and plasma donation centers, emergency rooms, and even laboratories.

For more information on this course, visit Remington College’s website.