KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Join the Tennessee Valley Fair 2021 as they host their annual food drive to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. Bring 2 non-perishable food items and receive $3.00 off an adult admission and $1.00 off a child admission on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

