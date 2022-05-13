KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and active while preserving the environment.

HikeMoCo is a group of hikers in Morgan County ready to take on the trails together. You can join in on the fun and see where they are headed next on their group’s Facebook page.

Not only do they get out and hike amazing trails, they also hold community cleanup events in efforts to preserve and keep their land clean.

The group also partners with other companies that are in the interest of preserving the environment’s natural form.

The Little River Watershed Association has been protecting and enhancing East Tennessee bodies of water, and doing so by holding fun series and events for all ages.

HikeMoCo and LRWA partner together to lead in preservation of our planet while also getting out and having fun.

Other ways they give back include their Save Our Smokies cleanup that recently removed over 4600 pounds of trash from the Smokey Mountain National Park.

Stop by and say hello to them at the Mountain Laurel Festival kicking off Friday, May 20 as they run the MoCo Mutts Pet Parade.