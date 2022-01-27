TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – Appalachian Bear Rescue’s lead curator Coy Blair takes a moment to update us on plans for 2022.

This time of year is everything but quiet at the Appalachian Bear Rescue. With no bears currently in residence due to the season now is the time for updates to the facility and expanding their enclosures to be able to welcome more rescues come spring. Over the holiday season the Appalachian Bear Rescue held their “More room in the den” campaign and through the generous support of sponsors and the East Tennessee community, these updates were made possible. There is always work to be done so stay updated by following the Appalachian Bear Rescue on social media.

For more information on how you can support these efforts visit the Appalachian Bear Rescue website.