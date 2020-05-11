Saving lives through the arts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “Speak up. Reach Out. Get Connected.”

That’s the mission of the Dear George Foundation, a non-profit committed to suicide prevention and awareness.

Founder, Jessie Portillo, has dedicated the rest of her life to put an end to youth suicide after working alongside of youth in Auckland, New Zealand. One of those students, George, bears the name of her foundation, after taking his own life in 2014.

Today, this organization is providing support and prevention through social media platforms, suicide prevention, ‘Dear George’ representatives and ‘Dear George’ workshops.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, depression and/or are in distress, help is available. Please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800- 273-8255. Together, we can all help prevent suicide.