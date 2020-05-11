Saving lives through the arts

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “Speak up. Reach Out. Get Connected.”

That’s the mission of the Dear George Foundation, a non-profit committed to suicide prevention and awareness.

Founder, Jessie Portillo, has dedicated the rest of her life to put an end to youth suicide after working alongside of youth in Auckland, New Zealand. One of those students, George, bears the name of her foundation, after taking his own life in 2014.

Today, this organization is providing support and prevention through social media platforms, suicide prevention, ‘Dear George’ representatives and ‘Dear George’ workshops.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, depression and/or are in distress, help is available. Please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800- 273-8255. Together, we can all help prevent suicide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.