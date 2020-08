KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a lot of challenges for people across the world. One of those challenges?: maskne, also known a acne caused from wearing a mask.

Cara Dempsey, founder and owner of SKINCARA, a local skincare boutique, shares how to prevent, protect and cure that pesky mask acne.

SKINCARA also offers services that will help prevent and remove any blemishes caused by maskne. Book an appointment today!