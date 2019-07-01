Savory & Spicy: Dale’s Seasoning Wings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you are cooking for a summer gathering, or just looking to mix up the weeknight menu, chicken wings made with Dale’s Seasoning make a great appetizer or meal.

You can grill, fry, or bake these. We went for oven baked because it is easy to do a big batch. Once they are in the oven, they need little maintenance, so you can get to work on the rest of your menu. These wings do require prep time so that the meat has time to set and get the full effect of the delicious marinade.

The recipe below will give you a nice medium heat wing. For a mild wing, leave out the jalapeño.

Dale’s Seasoning Wings

Ingredients:

2 dozen chicken wings and/or drumettes (about 2-3 lbs)

1/3 cup Dale’s Seasoning

2 Tbs olive oil

2+ Tbs sriracha hot chili sauce

1 jalapeño, sliced

2-3 cloves of garlic, crushed



Directions:

Put chicken in plastic gallon zip top bag. Whisk together Dale’s, olive oil, sriracha, jalapeño, and garlic – pour over chicken. Let stand in the refrigerator 1-2 hours.



Heat oven to 350°. Place chicken on greased baking sheet. Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour, depending the size of the chicken pieces, and your desired level of crispiness. Turn chicken pieces over and brush with marinade every 20 minutes.