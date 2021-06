KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Do you suffer from foot pain? You can find comfort and pain-free living with help from The Good Feet Store.

When you visit a Good Feet store, you’ll find arch support specialists who can work with you to find the solution that meets your needs. With a wide range of over 300 styles, flexibilities, and sizes, customers can be fit with the arch support that meets their particular needs.