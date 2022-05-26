KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get your adrenaline running while benefiting a local non-profit.

The Arc of Knox County has been serving the Knoxville community for over 50 years with a mission of supporting the rights of those with disabilities and promoting their success.

On Saturday, June 4 get ready to go Over the Edge scaling the 16-story Trotter Building in Downtown Knoxville. Those who raise $1000 or more will have the opportunity to rappel down the historic building.

Anyone who has raised $1500 or more will get the opportunity to document their descend on a GoPro camera.

The Arc of Knox Co has set a personal goal of $40,000. So far, they are at $37,000 and anticipate on finishing over their goal.

For more information and to sign up, head over to their website.