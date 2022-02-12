KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a scaly friend to give a good home then the Show Me Reptile and Exotic Show is for you. The event is this weekend February 12th and 13th.

Mickey and Tamara Meyers, owners and operators of Show Me Snakes take great pride in the Show Me Reptile and Exotic shows that they hold across the country throughout the year. The goal of these events is both to bring together the reptile enthusiast community under one roof and to educate potential new owners on the responsibility that is taken on when you decide to take a reptile home as a pet. The biggest obstacle to overcome is the false perception that these animals, particularly snakes, are slimy and aggressive.

For more information visit the Show Me Snakes website.