PIGEON FORGE, TN. (WATE) – Soaring above the hustle and bustle of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Scenic Helicopter Tours provides a unique experience in the Great Smoky Mountains.

The Great Smoky Mountains are a sight to behold attracting millions of visitors annually from around the world. From hiking to ATVs to jeeps there are a number of tours that will lead you through special locations that most visitors will not be able to see. Great deals on tours can be found everyday on SeeMoreSmokies.com.

Once such experience is provided by Scenic Helicopter Tours, “Second generation family operated business in Pigeon Forge that offers a wide array of tour experiences for the whole family to enjoy” said Chief Pilot Rusty Henderson. From take off to snapping photos after, the talented and professional staff will put your mind at ease knowing that you are in great hands.

For more information or to book your helicopter tour visit the Scenic Helicopter Tour website.