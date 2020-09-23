SCENT-sational hand sanitizers from this East Tennessee 6th grader

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This young entrepreneur is starting his career early, by selling one product that is helping people now, more than ever: hand sanitizer.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Armani Bond, an 11-year-old student, recognized the need for hand sanitizer in his community. He made it a goal to provide this product to his family, friends and the greater Knoxville area.

His company, Scented Sensations, is providing SCENTsational hand sanitizers to the East Tennessee community. With two scents in his product line, “Luxurious Lemon” and “Lovely Lavender,” these hand sanitizers are fragranced with essential oils. He is currently working on new scents for the fall.

Bond said this business is just the start of his entrepreneurial journey, as he wants to continue to launch, grow and start several of his own businesses in the future. Bond is thankful for the humble beginnings of his new business and encourages East Tennesseans to support young entrepreneurs in the city.

Sanitizers can be purchased online via his Facebook Page: Scented Sensations.