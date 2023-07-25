KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Upcoming students now have the chance to be awarded through a local East Tennessee business.

The Jeffery Cross Memorial Scholarship will provide financial assistance in the amount of $1000 to college students attending school in East Tennessee. The money will be used for expenses associated with attending school and will be disbursed directly to the college in which the student attends.

Applicants must be high school seniors or college students currently enrolled as full-time students. This scholarship is open to those attending accredited colleges, vocational schools, or four-year universities. Apply here. The deadline is Sunday, December 31, 2023.

If selected, candidates will be required to show proof of registration for the Spring 2024 semester.

This scholarship is being given by Patriot Homecare. The company decided to start this scholarship in memory of Jeffrey Allen Cross, a patient of Patriot Homecare.

He passed away on March 9, 2023, after his battle with a rare condition that affected his 13q chromosome. The team over at Patriot Homecare had been taking care of Jeffrey for 34 years and says he has always been a shining light and a true example of strength.

Patriot Homecare was deeply affected by Jeffrey’s story not as just a healthcare provider, but a family member to one of their own.

Megan Mullins, Executive Vice President of Operations, is Jeffrey’s sister as well.

Patriot Homecare has been serving the East Tennessee community for more than 38 years. They provide high-quality at-home care for those needing long-term or temporary medical assistance. They can help with a wide range of needs including medication administration, wound care, ventilators, immobility, and more.

Their mission is to keep you and your loved ones comfortable one matter the circumstance.

For more information, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 234-7007.