KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Children in East Tennessee counties are eligible to receive free school supplies for the upcoming school year.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties, also known as ADFAC, is holding their annual school supply program. They serve families in Anderson, Campbell, Morgan, and Roane counties by providing support and resources to allow them to become stable and successful.

As of today, ADFAC have amassed over 4,000 backpacks full of school supplies to give to children in need. School administrators and teachers select children who are in need of these supplies.

Each backpack is personalized to a child’s age and gender.

Donations are still being accepted at 1051 Oak Ridge Turnpike and a full list of items needed are on their website.