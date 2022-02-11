KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On this week’s Music Makers, local musician Scott Apple brings his unique style and sound to the Living East Tennessee studio.

Scott Apple was born and raised in Chicago but when he got the opportunity to come to East Tennessee as a part of a residency program, he fell in love with the camaraderie of the Knoxville music scene. Now Scott is making appearances all over East Tennessee with others bands that have been featured on Music Makers such at Tinca Tinca. Scott’s approach to music is that of a storyteller, sharing his life’s victories and struggles through his poetic lyrics and emotional melodies. Below is Scott’s second performance piece “On your side”

For more information visit the Scott Apple Facebook page.