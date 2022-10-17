KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a fright this Halloween season, then Screamville’s “Cursed Acres” is the right haunted corn maze for you. Beware, this attraction is truly terrifying and not for young children or the those not looking for a good scare.

Screamville’s latest haunted attraction brings you “Cursed Acres” a haunted corn maze that is sure to terrorize fright lovers of all ages. Traversing acres of haunted corn maze with over seven different thematic structures, the haunted attraction is 20 minutes of Halloween incarnate. Have a friend or family member that is not up for the maze? No problem, Screamville has many other activities for those not wanting to crank the dial up to 10.

You can visit the Midway of Malice which has food stands, games, and performers roaming the grounds. There is also a fortune teller and photo opportunities everywhere you look. For a great time that is sure to terrorize visit the Screamville website for more information. This attraction runs through the end of October.