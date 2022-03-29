KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 3rd leading cause of death in America is also one that is highly preventable.

Dr. Lee, with Premier Surgical Associates, discusses why many are diagnosed with colorectal cancer and the signs to look out for.

Colorectal cancer is considered a silent killer, since its’ signs and symptoms are minimal and can exhibit similar-like conditions.

The way to be proactive is regular screening colonoscopies.

Men and women by age 45 are encouraged to get screened at least once a year, and if anyone younger is experiencing symptoms, they should do the same.

