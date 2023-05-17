KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — True Grit Comedy presents Seattle-based comedian, Bo Johnson.

He will be taking center stage on Wednesday, May 17 at Scruffy City Hall. The show starts at 8:30 pm, doors open at 8:00 pm. Tickets are online now.

Bo’s comedy and experience have allowed him to headline clubs, breweries, and bars all across the country. He has also collaborated with big names such as Kevin Hart and has appeared on Comedy Central, Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon, and The Meredith Vieira Show.

This night is put on by True Grit Comedy. The company is a part of Safekicker Media Group, established in 2018 by Beth Tomkins, which produces comedy and other live entertainment events across East Tennessee. Tomkins hosts weekly open mic comedy nights at Scruffy City Hall on Wednesdays and will be emceeing the 25th Anniversary Gala at Beardsley Farm next month. She also DJs on WUTK and currently hosts the Friday night 80s music show, Pour Some 80s On Me.

Throughout the night other notable comedians will be taking the stage including Lena Allison and JoJo Casillas.

Many all over the country are familiar with Johnson’s work when his video of him sneaking into a movie theater went viral. With over 6 million views on YouTube, the video landed in Cosmopolitan Magazine, Huffington Post, and more.

For more information on Bo and his work, visit his website.