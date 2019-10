KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Scruffy City Vegan Fest will be held at the Knoxville Expo Center, October 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The festival is designed to spotlight local businesses who provide compassionate and cruelty free food and services, also working to promote the growing vegan scene in East Tennessee.

The festival is hosted by Knoxville Farmed Animal Save, a member of The Save Movement Worldwide Network.