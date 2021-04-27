Scruffy to Fluffy makeover for adoptable pet ‘Sasha’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you love pets, you may have caught a new series right here on ABC that gives pet groomers the chance to show off their creativity. Thanks to our friends at PetSafe some local adoptable pets are getting the star treatment at Doggone Pretty. In addition, PetSafe is giving these pets all the essentials for their new home. This week’s Scruffy to Fluffy makeover is giving adoptable pet Sasha a new look. Sasha is available for adoption through the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley.