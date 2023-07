KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sean Dietrich, also known as ‘Sean of the South,’ is making his way to Knoxville on July 7 to share his southern roots through storytelling, song and playing his guitar. Enjoy a show that highlights the south and all its glory.

The show will take place at the Clarence Brown Theatre. Doors will open at 5pm and the show starts at 6. For tickets, visit Sean’s website and use code ‘SOUTH’ for a $20 ticket.