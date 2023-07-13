KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears are gearing up for the 2023 – 2024 season, which begins this fall.

This year marks the 22nd season of the Knoxville Ice Bears, and to commemorate the new season, there will be a release of new team jerseys. Plus, season tickets are now available for purchase.

To catch all the fun, you can get season tickets to watch the talented team play. The Ice Bears bring some of the most affordable, family-friendly fun, by bringing sports and entertainment to the Knoxville area. At each game, you’ll discover highlight-reel hockey, unique and exciting intermission activities, and endless fan interaction.

To learn more about the 2023-24 season, and get season tickets to watch the Ice Bears play, check out their website.