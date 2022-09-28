KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Big names are rolling into Knoxville to celebrate the Second Bell Music Festival, a two day event that celebrates national acts and local musicians.

After three years in Market Square, the organizers of the Second Bell Music Festival have moved to Suttree Landing Park to offer more space and to bring the music to the waterfront. The festival kicks off on Friday September 30th with and all local day, celebrating the rich history and immense talent of the music scene in East Tennessee. Friday night will close with a concert by local legends Superdrag, performing for the first time in 12 years. Saturday will feature performances by Big Boi, half of the award winning duo “OutKast”.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the Second Bell Music Festival website.