MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Navigating prom, wedding, and formal season just got easier thanks to a Maryville ministry.

On Saturday, February 25 from 8 a.m. to noon at Rio Revolution Church, you can shop till you drop for all things formal wear and services. The church is at 3419 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy

The event is free, however, they encourage you to register on their website.

Second Chance Prom Ministry is celebrating their eleventh year of providing high quality dresses, tuxedos, accessories, and hair and makeup services to the community.

“It all started in 2013 when my friends, Jessica Hannah and Ashley Fontenot, got together and decided to give our dresses a new memory for someone else,” says co-founder, Kristina Killebrew.

Second Chance Prom Ministry are always accepting mint condition formal wear.

Men and women can stop in and shop with a consultant who will help them find the perfect look. East Tennessee businesses sponsors this event to provide the formal wear and services at no cost to teens.

TN School of Beauty and Sun Tan City will be booking appointments at the event.

Currently, they operate out of the Rio Revolution Church in Maryville and are hoping to have a permanent location for their annual event.

If you are still interested in volunteering for this event, call 865-202-3541.